Alabama Senate passes new execution method

Thursday, Alabama moved closer to adding a third method of execution – nitrogen gas, a method that has never been used to execute someone.

The Alabama Senate approved a bill by Senator Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) on a 29-0 vote.

The bill would allow execution by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs were unavailable or ruled unconstitutional.

Death by nitrogen hypoxia has never been tried by any state.

Two states, Oklahoma and Mississippi, have voted to conditionally authorize the use of nitrogen gas as a back-up method of execution.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.