Alabama seeking approval for execution
Alabama death row inmate Vernon Madison’s case was put before the U.S. Supreme Court Monday to get permission for Alabama to proceed with executing Madison.
However, his lawyers say Madison, 67, suffered strokes and dementia that leave him unable to remember killing a police officer decades ago and are asking for a stay of execution.
The Alabama attorney general’s office asked the Supreme Court justices to reject Madison’s request for a stay of his lethal injection scheduled for Thursday.