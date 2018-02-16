Alabama school safety that works is in Franklin County







Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, in a release today, said Alabama need look no further than a method already in place to solve the security in schools issue.

While others are proposing arming teachers and administrators, Cavanaugh said a law passed in 2013 for Franklin County allows suitable teachers, school personnel, and locals to volunteer to be trained as Reserve Deputy Sheriffs and carry firearms on school grounds.

Cavanaugh says the bill, HB 404, could be expanded to cover the state and solve the issue.

HB 404 was carried in the House by State Representative Johnny Mack Morrow (D-Red Bay).

It passed the Alabama Senate and became law five years ago.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the bill seems to be working in Franklin County.

Cavanaugh called on the legislature to look at HB 404 and see how well it has worked for Franklin County and implement the bill statewide.