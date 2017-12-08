Alabama Republicans co-sponsor concealed carry reciprocity act and pass it to the Senate

All of the Republican representatives for Alabama are among hundreds of co-sponsors for the concealed carry reciprocity act that passed this week.

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) is one of the original co-sponsors of the bill.

Brooks says the passage of the bill is a win for both gun owners and for the Second Amendment rights.

Brooks and all the other Republicans from Alabama say that constitutional rights should not end at the state lines.

The bill now heads to the Senate.