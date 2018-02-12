Alabama Rep. Rogers slams ‘liberal media elite’ for glamorizing North Korea

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) ripped the “liberal media elite” for its coverage of the North Korean presence at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Rogers singled out CNN and The New York Times and argued Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo Jong should not be “romanticized,” given she is not just part of a “cruel family,” but a brutal regime.

“What the liberal media elite like CNN and The New York Times has done is sickening to me. Her brother Kim Jong-un is a murderer and his regime in its brutality forces its people to live a Stone Age existence. He threatens the world with nuclear war, starves the people in his own country and tortured American student Otto Warmbier to the point that he passed away once he was returned to the United States. Kim Yo Jong is not only a part of that cruel family, but is a part of the brutal regime. Nothing should be romanticized about her as she is an enemy,” Rogers said.

Over the weekend, both CNN and the Times highlighted Kim Jong Yo at the Olympics.

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un's sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7 pic.twitter.com/KULtJBtTEz — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2018

