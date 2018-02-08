VIDEO: Alabama Rep Rogers highlights $500 bonuses given to employees by Alex City company on U.S. House floor

Tuesday, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to highlight the recent announcement from Alexander City-based Russell Lands that it would be awarding $500 bonuses to its employees in response to the passage of tax legislation by the GOP-led Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Russell Lands, the largest lakeside residential developer in Alabama, made the announcement last month.

In his remarks, Rogers dismissed the label of “crumbs” given to the tax legislation’s benefits by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

I rise today to highlight a company in the third congressional district of Alabama, which has given out $500 bonuses to all their 500 employees as a direct result of the tax cuts and jobs act. Russell Lands is the first company in my congressional district to distribute bonuses as a direct result of the tax overhaul. The historic tax overhaul legislation recently signed into law by President Trump is helping companies and hard-working families in Alabama and across America. Thanks to tax reform, companies are paying more than $3 billion in bonuses and over 3 million workers have received a bonus or pay increase because of the tax cuts. I’m proud of Ben Russell and his company for leading the way on this, and I’m thrilled that his employees are receiving this extra money. This bonus is a new car payment, a washing machine or savings for school. This bonus represents an opportunity, and I don’t think you would ever hear the employees at Russell Lands calling their bonus crumbs.

