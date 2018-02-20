VIDEO: Alabama Rep. Byrne helps hand out $1,200 bonuses to employees at Mobile-based Xante Corporation

Monday at the Xante Corporation in Mobile, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) made an appearance to help hand out $1,200 bonuses to company employees.

Byrne credited the tax legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump late last year for making those bonuses possible.

“It’s a way of saying, by working together we were able to give these folks at this work, at this great company, some more money in their pockets,” Byrne said in an interview with Mobile’s Fox 10. “That’s a great thing.”

