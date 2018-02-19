Record high temps in Alabama this week?

Possible record high temps are expected this week as high as 10-15 degrees above average.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said many high temperature records may be in jeopardy for the next few days.

The warm weather is already off to a hot start in Mobile, which hit 80 degrees on Sunday afternoon and tied its record high for the date.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the mid-70s in north Alabama to the low 80s for south Alabama, according to the NWS.