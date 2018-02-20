Alabama ranks in top tier of states with low tax burdens for residents

Alabama is one of the 15 states with the lowest tax burden on its residents.

The state is ranked as 14th on the list with an 8.7 percent tax rate of Alabamians’ income.

Alaska came in with the lowest rate of 6.5 percent, and the state of New York ranked as the highest taxing state with a rate of 12.7 percent.

The list was compiled by 24/7 Wall Street and factors in state and local taxes only, not the federal income tax burden.