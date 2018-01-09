Warning: Phone scams happening in Alabama!

Alabama Power is warning its customers of a scam demanding payment over the phone.

Multiple customers across Alabama have reported receiving calls demanding immediate payment over the phone.

Alabama Power says the phone calls are a scam and the phone numbers on caller IDs are masked to make them appear like legitimate Alabama Power phone calls.

The scam mainly targets small businesses, but some residential customers have been contacted as well.

If you receive a suspicious call regarding payment, call Alabama Power at 888-430-5787.