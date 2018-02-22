Alabama pot bill draws an opponent

Should possession of pot be treated about the same way as a speeding ticket?

That’s what a plan that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday would do — lessen the penalty from a misdemeanor to a violation.

Senator Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery) said the state is arresting more people for marijuana than for opioids.

The bill passed the committee 6 to 4.

However, Senator Phil Williams (R-Rainbow City) is against the bill.

He said, “The further we weaken the standards, the more we encourage the behavior.”

This bill now moves to the Senate floor where Senator Williams says he will filibuster in an attempt to stop the bill from passing.