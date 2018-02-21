Alabama musical duo gets some big name backing

Rapper singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams is signing on with two Alabama music artists as they produce their album.

Pharrell is singing the praises of Jesse Rankins and Eddie Smith, the two men who make up “Watch the Duck”, for the sounds they have created that incorporates their Southern roots.

“Watch the Duck” uses a blend of trap and dubstep music.

Rankins and Smith released a new single called “There You Are”.

Here is their music video on YouTube.