Alabama may be affected by meatball recall

More than 3,400 pounds of beef meatballs that may contain the listeria bacteria have been recalled by Rich Products of Vineland, New Jersey.

The U.S.D.A. announced the recall Wednesday.

The six-pound bags of Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian-Style Beef Meatballs have a best if used by date of Dec. 17, 2018 label and lot code 15507351.

The products went to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The meatballs should be discarded or returned to the seller.