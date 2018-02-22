Alabama lawmakers honor the life of Billy Graham

  • written by
  • on February 22, 2018 at 9:00 am CST

(Paul Walsh/Flickr)

Several Alabama congressmen expressed their appreciation for the life and testimony of Reverend Billy Graham.

The evangelist died Wednesday morning at his home in North Carolina.

Representatives Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), Robert Aderholt (R-Gadsden), Gary Palmer (R-Vestavia Hills) and Mike Rogers (R-Saks) used social media to express sympathy at Graham’s passing and to acknowledge his influence in the world with his unwavering preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

https://twitter.com/RepMikeRogersAL/status/966360799102078976

print