Alabama lawmakers honor the life of Billy Graham

Several Alabama congressmen expressed their appreciation for the life and testimony of Reverend Billy Graham.

The evangelist died Wednesday morning at his home in North Carolina.

Representatives Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), Robert Aderholt (R-Gadsden), Gary Palmer (R-Vestavia Hills) and Mike Rogers (R-Saks) used social media to express sympathy at Graham’s passing and to acknowledge his influence in the world with his unwavering preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Although Billy Graham departed his worldly body today, he gained eternal life with Jesus Christ. Graham spent his lifetime spreading the gospel, and his widespread message of redemption through faith had a profound impact on all humanity. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) February 21, 2018

So sorry to hear of the passing of the Rev. Billy Graham. He helped lead an untold number of people to Christ. He truly fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) February 21, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear of Billy Graham’s passing. His influence brought the gospel to millions all over the world and he was a voice of hope and spiritual guidance for many. His faithful legacy will never be forgotten and I am remembering his family in my prayers. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) February 21, 2018

https://twitter.com/RepMikeRogersAL/status/966360799102078976