Alabama lawmaker says bill will bring Congress in line when it comes to sexual harassment
Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) says a new bill that just passed the U.S. House that addresses sexual harassment on Capitol Hill is finally holding lawmakers accountable in the same way businesses and companies do.
The bill requires training for all members of Congress.
It does away with secret settlements that use taxpayer monies and requires lawmakers to be responsible financially for their own legal issues.