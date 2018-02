Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is holding three town hall meetings in southwest Alabama next week.

The meetings are free and open to the public.

They will be on Feb. 20 at Orange Beach City Hall at 2:30 p.m., Feb 22 at Chickasaw City Hall right at 1:30 p.m., and later that same afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Bay Minette City Hall.