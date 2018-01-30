Alabama judge says four pit bulls involved in death will be put down

A Jackson County judge rules to euthanize four dogs involved in one fatality and one severe injury.

The four pit bulls have been quarantined since the death of Emily Mae Colvin last December in the town of Section.

Assistant District Attorney Brent Benson presented the evidence that resulted in the judge’s decision against Brian and Melody Graden, the owners of the dogs.

Benson also indicated that a criminal investigation will get underway against the owners.