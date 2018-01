The U.S. Supreme court refuses to review a case involving an Alabama death row inmate.

Walter Moody Jr. has been in prison since 1989 for the pipe bomb death of a federal judge.

Moody is 82 years old right now.

He was appealing the death sentence he received in 1996 after he represented himself in court.

He then later asked for time to hire lawyers and was denied that delay.

The Supreme Court did not offer any opinion on that denial.