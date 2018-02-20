Alabama inmate uses his job assignment to fashion an escape

An inmate was able to escape the Morgan County Jail on Monday and is still missing.

29-year-old Alexis Hernandez works in the laundry area of the detention center.

He was able to use clothing that disguised himself enough to leave the facility.

Hernandez was jailed for probation violation regarding possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 256-301-1174.