Alabama inmate dies in fatal stabbing

Travis Lamar Wilson, 25, an inmate at the Saint Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, was fatally stabbed Friday at about 11:30 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating.

Wilson was treated at the prison and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

He was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.

The suspect in the stabbing is Cruz Caldwell, 25, and he will face a charge of first-degree murder.

He had been serving a 20-year sentence for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Coffee County.