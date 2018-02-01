Alabama in drought and some parts worse off than others







The U.S. Drought Monitor released a report today that shows all of Alabama is abnormally dry, and 4.2 million residents in the state live in areas that are experiencing drought.

Conditions are the worst in central Alabama.

Much of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties have an extreme drought.

Severe drought is reported in the southern half of the state and in northeast Alabama.

Some relief is coming.

A widespread rain event is predicted by forecasters behind a cold front which will be moving through the state beginning Thursday.