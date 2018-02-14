Alabama House unanimously votes for teacher pay raise

Teachers in Alabama are one step closer to getting a pay raise.

The education budget passed the State House of Representatives with no opposing vote.

It now heads to the State Senate for consideration.

The budget would spend $6.6 billion from the education trust fund and give a 2.5 percent cost of living raise for education employees in K through 12 and two-year colleges.

Democrat lawmakers argued for a higher amount of around 5 percent.

