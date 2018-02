U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson sentenced former Alabama House Majority Leader Representative Micky Hammon (R-Decatur) to three months in prison today for felony mail fraud.

Hammon pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses in September.

The court ordered he forfeit $50,657.46 and pay back victims who donated to his campaign.

He may begin his sentence in March, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.