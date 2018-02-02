Alabama House approves a compromise day care bill

The Alabama House approved a day care bill compromise today on a vote of 86-5.

The action will require more supervision for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go un-inspected by the state.

The bill was described as a compromise between child welfare advocates and churches in the state.

The bill requires for-profit centers and state-subsidized centers to get licensed.

Exempt centers will be required to provide the state with employees’ criminal histories and proof of insurance, fire and health inspections.

The state would also inspect new faith-based facilities before opening and establish authority to enter existing faith-based day cares, if a problem were suspected.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.