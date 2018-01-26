Alabama Honda plant in Lincoln fined

  • written by
  • on January 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm CST

(East Alabama Works/Twitter)

 
 

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has fined Honda Manufacturing of Alabama $120,000 in connection with a self-reported air pollution control equipment violation.

Honda has agreed to pay the fine as it first reported a violation last October.

It occurred when equipment used to burn paint emissions did not maintain the proper temperature because of an issue with temperature monitoring equipment.

Honda says the violation is not a health risk to employees or anyone outside the plant.

print