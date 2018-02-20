Alabama hits a record with exports

Exports from Alabama have seen a significant increase in the past decade.

The State Department of Commerce says the numbers have increased by 50 percent.

“We’ve seen Alabama exports continue to expand in recent years, strengthening our economy at home and creating more opportunities for our citizens,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The companies sending Alabama-made products to markets across the world are not just large, multinational companies, but also small and medium-sized companies located in communities across the state.

Alabama has exported a record $21.7 billion worth of automobiles, chemicals and other goods for the 2017 year.

These exported goods and services went to 189 countries around the world. The Top 5 markets were:

Canada ($4.14 billion, flat compared to 2016)

China ($3.62 billion, 10.6 percent increase)

Germany ($2.94 billion, 8 percent decrease)

Mexico ($2.9 billion, 10 percent increase)

Japan ($682.6 million, 29.9 percent increase)

“Exporting is a fundamental economic pillar that supports growth in our state, and increasing demand for Alabama-made products around the globe underscores the success of our dynamic manufacturing sector,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.