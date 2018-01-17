Alabama firefighters put out two blazes in the same home

The Elkmont Fire Department was busy in the midst of all this freezing cold.

Firefighters had to go to the same home twice after the blaze rekindled back to life early this morning.

The crews were first there Tuesday evening to help eight people and five dogs get to safety.

The homeowners believe the fire started in the attic.

People driving by the home saw the unusual smoke and alerted 911.

The homeowners say they are grateful for that person’s actions.