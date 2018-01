An Etowah County dentist is the latest flu-related death here in Alabama.

44-year-old Dr. Chris Bittner of Southside died as a result of a flu-related illness according to the Etowah County coroner.

Bittner was diagnosed with influenza a few days ago, causing his Alexandria Family Dentistry to close on Jan. 17.

A full toxicology test will provide results on Bittner’s case in the next month.