A fire has been reported at Mine #4 in Brookwood.

Firefighters got the call around 2:18 a.m. at the four-story building at a barge-loading facility off of County Road 59.

A cobalt machine that is used to wash coal reportedly caught fire, according to mine officials.

No injuries have been reported.

