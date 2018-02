A community is in grief in Tallapoosa County after a vehicle crash kills two family members.

5-year-old Armani Burton and 36-year-old Arlo Burton of Dadeville died after being transported to a medical center.

Five people were traveling in a car that swerved to miss another car entering the highway.

The vehicle struck another car, lost control and overturned.

Four people were ejected from that car.

The fifth was wearing a seat belt.