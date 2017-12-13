One of Alabama’s greatest small business success stories continues to be told in new ways to new audiences as Birmingham-based Two Maids & A Mop will be featured in a new episode of CNBC’s “The Job Interview.”

The details:

— “I was honored to be given an opportunity to showcase our company and share insights into our hiring process,” Ron Holt, CEO and founder of Two Maids & A Mop, said in a press release. “It was a fantastic experience that should paint a very positive light on the brand’s culture and our intense hiring procedures.”

— In the episode, Holt and Jaime Kulaga, who owns a franchise in Tampa, interview candidates looking to become Director of Franchise Experience.

— “It’s kind of a fun take on the interview process from both sides of the table, so to speak,” said Joey Hunter, Two Maids & A Mop’s ad fund director, in an interview with Yellowhammer.

— CNBC has told the Two Maids story in other shows and online news stories, but a reality TV appearance is new.

— “This is just a fun opportunity that we wanted to take them up on,” Hunter said.

— The episode is set to air December 20 at 9:00 p.m. Central Time.

