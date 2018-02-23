Alabama authorities track down more school threats

A student in Cullman County is taken into police custody for threats against Good Hope High School.

Sheriff Matt Gentry says there will be charges against the juvenile.

The sheriff’s office is also working to locate the person behind a text message sent to multiple students at Vinemont School that also implied a threat to the school.

Authorities say the app is based out of Canada and does not identify the sender.

They are working with the Canadian officials to get to the source.

Police in Mobile also investigated threats to Davidson High School.

Those threats were found to be not credible.

Classes will resume as usual on Friday.