Alabama Attorney General to offer special cyber safety training for parents and schools

The Alabama Attorney General’s office is now offering cyber safety training classes for schools and parents who want to protect their children.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office is working with the State Board of Education in helping school faculty and parents identify suspicious activity and online activity in connection with smart phones and apps.

The training program is designed to make adults aware of how to spot online risks and predators targeting children through smart phone apps and social media.

“Nothing is more precious than our children and a well-informed parent is the best defense for a child from online threats,’ Marshall said in a statement. “My office will provide training to parents about online risks confronting children every day as well as ways to become involved in their social media activities while giving them the space to be independent. Our experts will cover the most common smart phone applications (apps) accessible to young people which predators often use to contact young victims, as well as apps that allow young smart phone users to hide files and photos from parents.

“My office will also work with the State Department of Education and the makers of smartphone applications to develop policies that address child safety and security issues before they start. Furthermore, cybercrime experts from my office will provide training to school administrators and faculty on how to preserve digital evidence and when to contact law enforcement.”

Anyone wanting to set up a training session can contact the Alabama Department of Education at comm@alsde.edu to request a training session. Training sessions will be open to the public.