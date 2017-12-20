Alabama Republicans on board with new tax cuts

All of Alabama’s Republican delegation to Congress votes in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Lone Democrat Terri Sewell of Birmingham voted “no” on the tax cuts.

The bill passed the U.S. House on Tuesday afternoon and passed the Senate late last night.

The bill should head to the President by the end of this week.

Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) says she is proud to be part of legislation that will help families keep their own money.

Roby also said the new tax breaks will help keep businesses here in the U.S. by competing with the global tax rate.