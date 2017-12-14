Airbus makes a huge announcement that will be good for Mobile

Airbus picks up an impressive order from Delta today.

The Atlanta-based airline ordered 100 new A321neo ACF jets, most of them to be built in Alabama.

The “neo” suffix stands for “New Engine Option,” meaning next-generation engines with greater fuel efficiency; ACF refers to a new cabin layout with door and fuselage changes.

Airbus said Delta placed the order for 100 of the new aircrafts, which can carry up to 240 passengers.

The company often opts not to specify what jets will be built where, but Airbus was clear in this case.