Agreement reached to reopen federal government

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said today that he and Senate GOP leaders have reached a deal to reopen the government.

The deal will fund the government for three weeks and comes, in part, from commitments from McConnell and other Republicans in bipartisan meetings.

After the bill passes through the Senate, it will then go back to the House where Republican lawmakers are largely united, and it is expected to pass.

But a large portion of the Democrat caucus is expected to remain opposed.