Alabama Attorney General on opioid dealers’ role in overdose deaths: ‘This can be tantamount to murder’

The Alabama Attorney General is focusing on drug dealers’ role as the state fights the war on drugs.

Alabama law enforcement officers and state prosecutors received training this week on how to pursue the supplier of fatal drugs in cases where a person dies from overdosing.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says that fatalities due to drug overdoses of heroin and fentanyl have reached a crisis level.

Marshall says even the tiniest does of fentanyl can result in death and that drug dealers should be held accountable for their reckless disregard for life.

Marshall says officers and prosecutors should view overdose cases as more than a tragic accident but with homicide charges in mind.

“This can be tantamount to murder, with victims having no way of knowing they were taking something so powerful and deadly,” Marshall said in a statement. “It is important that we recognize this as something more than a tragic accident, and that these death scenes be evaluated with possible homicide in mind. Those involved in the sale of these opioids are profiting without care or regard for the lives destroyed by their lethal wares, and they should be held to account. The training provided today teaches how to build a strong investigation and successful prosecution of such cases.”