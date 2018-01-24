Oprah in Alabama, visits gravesite of assault victim

Oprah Winfrey was in Alabama on Tuesday.

Winfrey was in the town of Abbeville to visit the burial site of Recy Taylor.

Winfrey alluded to the Recy Taylor story while speaking during the Golden Globes ceremony.

Taylor was a black woman who was raped by six white men in 1944.

Taylor sought justice for the crime, but the men were never prosecuted.

Only in 2011 did the city of Abbeville and state leaders apologize for the injustice.

Taylor died this past December.

Winfrey says she was in the state for an assignment for the 60 Minutes television show.