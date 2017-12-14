AG Commissioner John McMillian to run for State Treasurer

John McMillian, who is Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries, has announced that next year he will be a candidate for State Treasurer.

McMillian, who is term-limited as State AG Commissioner, wants to still contribute.

McMillian said, “I’m termed out and I’m really not ready to go home yet; so, Young Boozer and I are extremely good friends and have been for over 20 years, and recognizing his concerns, which I share as AG Commissioner, I have decided to run for State Treasurer next year.”

McMillian says he would bring years of experience to the job from the State Personnel Board, the Legislature and AG Commissioner.