Alabama officials looking into deaths during raging flu season







The flu season rages on in 39 states.

The Alabama Department of Health is currently investigating 44 possible flu-related deaths in the state.

Whether those deaths have been a result of the virus is yet to be determined.

The Center for Disease Control out of Atlanta is reporting 37 pediatric deaths across the nation as a result of complications that come with the virus.

Dr. Michael Stodard in Mobile has been in medicine for 35 years and says this is the worst flu season he can remember.