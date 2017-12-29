No excuses for New Year’s impaired driving: AAA offers ‘Tow for Life’

To save lives and promote safe driving this New Year’s Eve, AAA Alabama and wrecker services across the state will again offer Tow for Life.

This public service program provides free towing services to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program begins at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 and continues until 6:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for Tow for Life.

Towing is provided at no charge up to 10 miles.

“This is the most dangerous time of year to be on the roads,” says Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson.

Ingram continued, “We want to raise awareness and encourage people to plan ahead when going out on New Year’s Eve.”