Five Alabama Congress members onboard during train collision

Five Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation were on that ill-fated train that was involved in a collision Wednesday.

They are Representatives Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) and Mike Rogers (R-Saks).

They each tweeted that they were not injured in the incident.

The chartered train collided with a garbage truck in Virginia.

They were going to a retreat in West Virginia.

Their spouses, who traveled with them, were also unharmed.

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) were not on the train.