Zainab Momin, eight, an Alabama third grader died of the flu, according to Pike Road Superintendent Dr. Charles Ledbetter.

Momin had been home from school since Tuesday because of high fever and flu-like symptoms.

She was taken to the hospital Tuesday night where she later died.

On Jan. 11, the flu also claimed the life of Dr. John McDuffie, 72, a professor at the University of Alabama.