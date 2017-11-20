$7 million grant comes to restore Mobile coastland and marshland…President Trump trusts Alabama in the election regarding Moore…and more

This Monday will be starting off with a boom. The nation’s largest domed stadium in Atlanta is scheduled to implode. 5,000 pounds of explosives will be used to blast the Georgia Dome at 7:30 a.m. The dome was built in 1992 and was replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium built next door. The total amount of time needed to flatten the Georgia Dome should be 15 seconds.

Authorities in Coosa County are looking for an escaped inmate for the second time in a month. 27-year-old Shane Vernon already made a break from jail on Oct. 29 while he was being booked. Now he’s gone and done it again this past Sunday. Vernon is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen near Elmore County line on an electric dirt bike. Vernon is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds, with a tattoo on his right fist and a Chinese symbol on the right side of his neck.

A weekend house fire leaves one person dead in Eufaula. The house was fully engulfed in flames on Saturday night. Firefighters found a man’s body inside. He’s been identified as 94-year-old Willie Brown and an autopsy is underway, as well as an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The city of Mobile has a lot to be thankful for this coming Thanksgiving week. A $7 million grant has been secured for the restoration of its coastline and marshland. The grant comes from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and is part of the money from the BP oil spill settlement. The grant money will be used for three specific projects at Perch Creek, Garrows Bend and the lower Three Mile Creek Watershed.

President Trump is stumped when it comes to 38-year-old allegations against Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Trump will not be coming to the state to campaign on behalf of Moore in the last weeks leading up to the special election. White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short says the president believes the people of Alabama know what’s best and will leave it up to them to decide on whether to put Moore into the Senate or not.

The White House is pleased with the tax plan passed by the U.S. House but would like one more addition. The head of the White House Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney says the president really wants the repeal of the individual healthcare mandate. The Senate tax plan has a provision to repeal that mandate. Mulvaney says the repeal provision might stay or be dropped, if it becomes necessary to ensure that a tax plan is passed.

Hippie cult leader and druggie Charles Manson is dead. He was 83 years old. Manson died of natural causes after being admitted to the hospital a week ago. Manson spent about 50 years in prison for the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people back in 1969.