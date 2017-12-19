All 67 Alabama counties checking write-in votes

All Alabama counties are checking all of the write-in votes in last week’s U.S. Senate election.

Secretary of State John Merrill said Monday that the counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that requires poll workers to check them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner’s margin of victory.

There were 22,814 write-ins, or 1.7 percent of the vote.

With a margin of 20,634 votes, or 1.5 percent, Doug Jones beat Judge Roy Moore in the race.

Moore hasn’t conceded yet, as he says he is awaiting state certification expected between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 and overseas military votes and provisional ballots to be counted.