Letters to the Editor: ‘Game-time decision’ does not begin to describe my current conundrum

‘I’m sure [The Washington Post] never looked for dirt on Mr. Jones’

It’s truly tragic that Alabama voters are in the position we’re in concerning the vacant Senate seat.

But for me the answer is simple based on the following criteria:

The claims come through a totally unreliable source, The Washington Post. Given the numerous times they’ve lied or intentionally kept silent concerning the truth to promote the DNC left wing agenda, I put them in the category of “Liars”! I would come closer to believing the women who’ve made these claims if they had been made by a news organization with a more centrist unbiased history. Already holes are being poked in some of the accusers’ stories but regardless these women should’ve reported these allegations long before now. Mike Huckabee on his show stated exactly my most important reason I will vote for Judge Moore. When we take the word of one or even several accusers against a person who adamantly denies those claims just because it seems possible then we violate the civil rights of the accused. If these ladies want to be believed then file a law suit against Judge Moore, bring evidence and face him in court and be subject to perjury if their claims prove to be a lie.

Otherwise there is zero reason for me, an Alabama voter, to believe them over him.

I fear that Christian Conservatives don’t fully understand the battle or the enemy we battle against.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms”. Eph. 6:12

Yes, I believe that those who are trying to silence, marginalize, and destroy Christians and Conservatives would lie, cheat, steal, and kill to promote their agenda. They would even send so-called journalists to Alabama to try and dig up dirt or create dirt to destroy their opposition. I’m sure they never looked for dirt on Mr. Jones.

— Mike Allen, Florence

‘Game-time decision’ doesn’t even begin to describe my current conundrum

What does one do with a “Roy Moore”? What is a conservative thinker and voter to do with the candidate he or she is left with when that choice happens to be bathed in sexual scandal?

The conflict that arises with me, a staunch conservative, is this whole idea of “voting my morals”. If that’s the case, I will be unable to vote in a couple of weeks. On one hand, as a Christian, I am to not hold a man’s past against him, personally speaking. If the allegations against Mr. Moore are true (and if he lives the faith he professes), I would posit he has asked for forgiveness and hasn’t engaged in this behavior in quite some time.

If I am to follow Christ’s command to “judge not lest you be judged…” (Mt 7:1-3), I am to give him the benefit of the doubt that he has dealt with his Maker. Based on that assumption, however, I have to also presume he has not been forthcoming about his answers. And there’s the rub…

If every lie contains a kernel of truth, his ongoing and unrepentant sin is lying to us about his past as a sex-offender. That is not a man I want to represent my values and morals in Washington.

The author Bruce Marshall wrote in his book The World, The Flesh, and Father Smith (1945), “The young man who rings the bell at the brothel is unconsciously looking for God.” I would extend this to “the politician who lies unyieldingly about his past is running from God.” He is undermining the faith he professes-the faith upon which his campaign is based. If he’s willing to compromise his faith, what else is he willing to compromise?

On the opposite end of the spectrum, I can’t find myself voting for Doug Jones with his deplorable view on abortion.

“Game-time decision” doesn’t even begin to describe my current conundrum.

— Andrew Hodges, MD, Scottsboro