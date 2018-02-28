20 Alabama women to be honored in inaugural Yellowhammer event hosted by media personality Dr. Gina Loudon







Alabama history is filled with dynamic women such as Julia S. Tutwiler, Condoleeza Rice, Helen Keller, Rosa Parks and Harper Lee, whose leadership styles may differ, but whose courage and palpable Alabama spirit represent so much of what we aspire to be.

Throughout March, Yellowhammer News will spotlight 20 Alabama women who embody a similar mixture of grit, service, leadership, dynamism, class and strength and whose contributions propel our state forward as we proudly announce the winners of our inaugural Yellowhammer Women of Impact awards.

“The Women of Impact honorees are forces in Alabama whose powerful contributions have moved the needle across business, government and non-profit sectors,” said Yellowhammer Multimedia Owner & Publisher Allison Ross.

“These remarkable women have made significant achievements and empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze,” Ross said. “Yellowhammer’s editorial board had a very difficult time narrowing it down to just 20 winners and we look forward to honoring a packed list of Alabamians next year as well.”

The Women of Impact winners will be honored March 29 in an evening event at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa. Event information and registration details may be found here and all are invited.

The event will be hosted by media personality and special guest Dr. Gina Loudon, who frequently appears on Fox News and various major news outlets such as MSNBC and CNN to discuss politics and culture. Loudon is a FoxNews.com columnist, bestselling author and former radio host for Birmingham’s WYDE.

Check back in with Yellowhammernews.com every weekday in March to read about that day’s Women of Impact honoree.