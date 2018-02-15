Alabama man dead after stand-off with SWAT team

Donald Fulton, 41, was killed by SWAT team members Wednesday after police responded to a domestic violence call in West Mobile.

At gunpoint, Fulton forced his family out of the home at 5651 Renn Street before going back into the house and threatening to kill himself.

The SWAT team surrounded the house and hostage negotiators convinced Fulton to drop his weapon.

When the SWAT team went in, Fulton picked up his gun and shot at them.

The officers returned fire and killed Fulton.

No one else was injured in the standoff.