Andreus Fain, 16, of Madison, has run away from home and Marshall County.

Authorities are looking for him.

They suspect that he may be going to Grant, a small town in Marshall County, north of Guntersville.

Fain is white; 5-foot-4; about 110 pounds; has brown hair with blonde tips.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and Chicago Bulls sweatpants.

If you have any information call Madison police at 256-772-5658.