16-year-old Mobile student shouts expletive in court, will be tried as an adult

Jonah Neal, 16, a Mobile high school student, is being charged as an adult for allegedly discharging a firearm on campus.

He was escorted out of a hearing today for a profane outburst, shouting: “F*** the court system”.

Neal was arrested at Murphy High School on Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at administrators and students before running outside and firing the handgun in the air.

Neal was arrested and charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by certain persons.